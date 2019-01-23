Chhatisgarh woman, son-in-law die after drinking liquor

crime

Jambai Kawar found a bottle of country liquor on the outskirts of her native Ghutiya village

Korba: A 45-year-old woman and her son-in-law died after drinking liquor in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district, police said on Tuesday. Jambai Kawar found a bottle of country liquor on the outskirts of her native Ghutiya village on Monday morning and took it home to share it with son-in-law Ghanshyam (30), an official said.

"Their health deteriorated after consuming liquor and they died on their way to hospital yesterday morning. We are awaiting post mortem reports to find out the cause of their deaths," he added.

Chhattisgarh woman, 2 minor children drown after jumping into a pond

Korba: A woman on Tuesday jumped into a pond with her 4-year-old son and 6-month-old daughter in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district, police said. Jaijaipur resident Manoj Kumari Sahu (30) and her husband Ramratan used to have frequent quarrels due to the latter's drinking and gambling habit, an official said.

"Following an argument late Monday night, the woman jumped into a pond in Kairowadi village in the morning today. All three drowned," he added. A case has been registered and further probe was underway, the official said.

