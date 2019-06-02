Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj coronation anniversary to be celebrated on Raigad fort

national

Nearly four lakh people are expected to converge at the historic Raigad fort in Maharashtra to celebrate the anniversary of the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation ceremony on June 6, organisers of the event said.

Shivaji Maharaj was coronated on 6 June 1674 at the Raigad fort, which served as the capital of the Maratha empire. During 'Raigad Shivrajyabhishek-2019', a series of events have been planned on June 5 and 6 at the Raigad fort located in neighbouring Raigad district, around 170 kms from Mumbai.

"The World Environment Day falls on 5 June and anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj's coronation on 6 June. We are clubbing various issues related to forts and their conservation, heritage, history, environment," Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, Rajya Sabha MP, who is the chairman of Raigad Development Authority (RDA), said.

"Englishman Henry Oxenden was present when Shivaji Maharaj was coronated. This year, we are going to have diplomats from five countries," he said. Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati belongs to the Kolhapur royal family and is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

According to him, diplomats from China, Poland, Greece, Bulgaria and Tunisia will be attending the event on Thursday. From Wednesday, people will start converging around the fort. A 'puja' would be conducted in the presence of sarpanches (village heads) and people from 21 villages around the fort, he said. There will be a display of Shivaji-era martial arts and an exhibition on Raigad fort.

Besides, there would be a presentation on works being undertaken by the RDA followed by cultural events. On Thursday, there would be flag hoisting followed by the arrival of 'palkhi' of Shivaji Maharaj, he said. Shivaji Maharaj's descendants will also attend the event.

