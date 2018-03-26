Chhattisgarh: 56 prisoners sit for exams in district jail

Prisoners are very enthusiastic about the examination. We are thinking of organising such kind of examination campaign in the future,' said Jail Superintendent GS Markam



At least 56 prisoners on Sunday sat for a examination in Ramanujganj district jail of Balrampur ' Ramanujganj district in Chhattisgarh under 'Rashtravyapi Mahapariksha Abhiyan'.

'Prisoners are very enthusiastic about the examination. We are thinking of organising such kind of examination campaign in the future,' said Jail Superintendent GS Markam.

This is the first time that a 'Mahapariksha Abhiyan' has been organised in a district jail.

