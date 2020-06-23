Chhattisgarh class 10th, 12th results declared today, check them here

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the results for class 10th and 12th on Tuesday at 11am. The results were announced through a video press conference. The students can check their results online on cgbse.nic.in.

How to check the results?

Students can check their results online through the website cgbse.nic.in. or through results.jagranjosh.com

Click on the link for CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2020

Fill in your exam roll number and other details as given in the hall ticket

Check and submit details on the website

Your CGBSE Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the PDF of the result

The virtual ceremony will be attended by Chhattisgarh State School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam, who formally declared the results after which it was made live. Even as the results have been declared online, the mark sheets will be distributed among students in their respective schools in a staggered manner to avoid crowding.

Internal assessment mark for cancelled papers

The exams for class 10th and 12th that were held in March this year were impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. The lockdown imposed in the country led to postponement of some exams to early May, while some papers had to be cancelled. According to the circular provided by the state education board, the marks for the cancelled papers will be awarded on the basis of internal assessment. The circular also stated that the students who failed to appear for internal assessment tests will be awarded minimum passing marks.

