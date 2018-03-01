Chhattisgarh CM's chopper landed soon after take-off as pilots detect snag

After 10 minutes, pilots landed it at Raipur's Mana airport on finding some technical problem, he said







A helicopter carrying Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh made a landing within a few minutes of take-off here today, after the pilots detected a technical problem with the aircraft. The chopper, carrying Singh, his son and MP Abhishek Singh, and two others, lifted off around 4.30 pm from the helipad at the police parade ground, a government official said.

After 10 minutes, pilots landed it at Raipur's Mana airport on finding some technical problem, he said. All passengers were safe, he added. The chief minister was flying to Kawardha, his hometown, for celebrating the Holi festival.

