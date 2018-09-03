Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh to launch second phase of 'vikas yatra' from September 5

national

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh will launch the second phase of his "Vikas Yatra" from September 5 to highlight the achievements of the BJP's 15-year rule in the state. The yatra has been renamed "Atal Vikas Yatra" in the memory of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and would be flagged from Dongargarh, a popular religious destination in Rajnandgaon district, by BJP national president Amit Shah.

A statement from Singh Sunday also informed that the yatra would begin following prayers at the Maa Bamleshwari temple in Dongargarh, and would culminate on October 5. Singh's statement added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would participate in the yatra at Janjgir-Champa district on September 22.

The first phase of the yatra was flagged off by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Dantewada on May 12 this year and had culminated on June 14 in Bhilai town in the presence of PM Modi. While the first phase of the yatra covered 5,000 kilometres across 55 Assembly constituencies, the second phase is expected to cover about 6,000 kilometres. Singh further said that his government will draft an "Atal Vision Document" to create a "new" Chhattisgarh by the year 2025 when the state would be celebrating the silver jubilee of its formation.

The Atal vision document would be created with suggestions from people in order to make the state a smart and green one where every citizen is empowered, prosperous and happy, Singh said. He informed that an Atal memorial would be built in Atal Nagar (the new name for the state's upcoming capital Naya Raipur) on five acres of land and soil from every village in the state would be collected for the purpose.

The memorial complex would also have a library and museum, he said. The opposition Congress, meanwhile, accused the state government of misusing public funds and official machinery to conduct the yatra. "In its 15-year rule, the BJP did nothing for the farmers, poor and youth of the state. Now they are misusing public funds for the vikas yatra. It is unconstitutional to use government machinery for such a mass campaign ahead of the polls," said Congress' state spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla.

