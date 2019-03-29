Chhattisgarh Congress MLA praises PM Aawas Yojana scheme

national

Nishad is a member of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly from Gunderdehi in Balod district of the state and is known for his simplicity

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Congress legislature Kunwar Singh Nishad on Friday praised the Centre's ambitious Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, saying the scheme is very good for the poor.



"I am putting best of my efforts to successfully make people get the benefit of the scheme. If any scheme can help the poor realize their dreams of building a house, it should be implemented widely," Nishad told ANI.



Nishad reportedly used to live in a thatched house before becoming an MLA. A home for his father Dukhua Nishad is under-construction under the PMAY scheme in Arjunda village of Balod district.



Dukhua Nishad said, "This is a very good scheme. I have heard that the government is giving Rs 2.2 lakh to build houses."



In August last year, the Central government had stated that 1.07 crore rural houses were constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (rural) which aims at housing to all citizens by 2022.

