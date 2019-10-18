MENU

Chhattisgarh: Four arrested for leopard hunting in Dhamtari

Updated: Oct 18, 2019, 08:23 IST | ANI | Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh)

Representational picture
Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): Four persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in leopard hunting, said a Dhamtari Forest Department official on Thursday.

According to Sub-divisional officer Ashok Nirmalkar, leopard claws, paws, nails and whiskers were seized from their possession and the arrested persons are being questioned in the matter.

The accused persons allegedly used to hunt leopards in the Birgudi forest area. The Forest Department officials arrested the men while on a search operation following information received from locals that a leopard was found dead in the region.

A team found body parts of the leopard and starting investigating the matter further, following which the accused were arrested after they confessed to their crime, police said.

