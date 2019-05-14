Chhattisgarh IAS officer shares his marks, shows high grades don't matter
He recently shared his board exam results on social media to inspire students after reading news of a student's suicide due to his "unexpected result"
Students who appear for board exams go through immense pressure to score good grades. Parents expectations and peer pressure force students to take extreme steps. Several students fall victims to the feeling of being in a bottomless pit. The students feel that marks they obtain at the public exams are unsatisfactory.
At these tough times, an IAS officer from Chhattisgarh becomes an inspiration for the students. He recently shared his board exam results on social media to inspire students after reading news of a student's suicide due to his "unexpected result".
An IAS officer of 2009-batch and Kawardha district collector, penned down an inspiring post on Facebook post to encourage students. In the post, he appealed to the students and their parents "not to take the result very seriously!"
Sharan's post reads, "It's just a number game. You will be getting many more chances to prove your calibre. Keep moving."
Sharan did not hesitate to share his results of Class 10 and 12 board exams and graduation exams. The IAS officer secured 44.5 and 65 per cent marks in Class 10 and 12 respectively. He got 60.7 per cent marks in his graduation.
"Today choices are not limited and the opportunities will keep coming as long as the students endeavour to persist with their mission. Why let the school percentage decide the future. They should soon get over it as exam results are not the end of the world," the District Collector told The New Indian Express.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai Crime: Man rapes critical patient's HIV+ sister on Sion Hospital roof
- Rising carrom star Janhavi More run over by speeding truck in Dombivli
- BMC to put Marine Drive under the radar
- Mumbai: Cops fight accuseds' lies with biometric system
- New BMC chief Pravin Pardeshi tackles rain, road and revenue on Day 1
- Sit on a machaan and spot animals all night at Sanjay Gandhi National Park
- PM's proposer spells out her dreams for Varanasi
- Mumbai: Turf Club calls for meeting on consent terms for Gallops
- Elections 2019: Milind Deora's Jain comment 'violative', says EC
- Mumbai: Government officer jumps from 30th floor of World Trade Centre
- Mumbai Crime: Cops crack down on online escort services, arrest two
- It's final, Jaslok Trust will continue to run hospital, says CEO
- A walk through Mohammed Ali Road's Khau Galli
- Expensive things Mukesh Ambani spends on
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Nita Ambani Takes IPL Trophy To Siddhivinayak Temple