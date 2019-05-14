Chhattisgarh IAS officer shares his marks, shows high grades don't matter

national

He recently shared his board exam results on social media to inspire students after reading news of a student's suicide due to his "unexpected result"

Avinash Sharan/ Pic from Facebook

Students who appear for board exams go through immense pressure to score good grades. Parents expectations and peer pressure force students to take extreme steps. Several students fall victims to the feeling of being in a bottomless pit. The students feel that marks they obtain at the public exams are unsatisfactory.

At these tough times, an IAS officer from Chhattisgarh becomes an inspiration for the students. He recently shared his board exam results on social media to inspire students after reading news of a student's suicide due to his "unexpected result".

An IAS officer of 2009-batch and Kawardha district collector, penned down an inspiring post on Facebook post to encourage students. In the post, he appealed to the students and their parents "not to take the result very seriously!"

Sharan's post reads, "It's just a number game. You will be getting many more chances to prove your calibre. Keep moving."

Sharan did not hesitate to share his results of Class 10 and 12 board exams and graduation exams. The IAS officer secured 44.5 and 65 per cent marks in Class 10 and 12 respectively. He got 60.7 per cent marks in his graduation.

"Today choices are not limited and the opportunities will keep coming as long as the students endeavour to persist with their mission. Why let the school percentage decide the future. They should soon get over it as exam results are not the end of the world," the District Collector told The New Indian Express.

