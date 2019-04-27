Chhattisgarh minister suffers mild heart attack in UP, hospitalised

national

The 60-year old minister, who was staying at a hotel in Lucknow, complained of dehydration and uneasiness at around 9 am

Representational image

Raipur: Senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey suffered a mild heart attack in Lucknow on Saturday morning, officials said. He was admitted to a hospital in the Uttar Pradesh capital and kept under observation, they said. "The 60-year old minister, who was staying at a hotel in Lucknow, complained of dehydration and uneasiness at around 9 am.

He was rushed to Sahara Hospital there," Choubey's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Praveen Shukla told PTI. Choubey has been in UP to campaign for his party in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, he added. "Doctors attending to him said that Choubey suffered a minor heart attack and has been kept under observation," Shukla said, adding that his condition is said to be stable and improving. He would be shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram

later in the day for further treatment, the OSD added. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was also in Lucknow, visited the hospital and enquired about Choubey's health before leaving for Ranchi, a Congress leader said. Choubey's family has also left for Lucknow by a special plane, he added.

