Chhattisgarh: Naxals torch 5 vehicles engaged in road construction

On April 28, Naxals in Balrampur town of the state torched six vehicles being used in the construction work. One sub-engineer and two construction workers were also abducted

Representational picture

Dantewada: The naxals set ablaze as many as five vehicles engaged in road construction work in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Monday.The ultras also beat up the workers present at the site.

On April 28, Naxals in Balrampur town of the state torched six vehicles being used in the construction work. One sub-engineer and two construction workers were also abducted.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever