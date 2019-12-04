Chhattisgarh: Six dead after clash among ITBP personnel in Narayanpur

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Narayanpur (Chhatisgarh): Six died in a clash amongst the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police Narayanpur, Mohit Garg said, "Six dead and two injured in a clash amongst Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh." The incident took place after a constable of ITBP allegedly fired at his colleagues with his personal weapon.

The injured soldiers are being brought to Raipur by helicopter. The incident took place in the 45 Battalion in Kadenar camp under Dhaudai Police Station.

