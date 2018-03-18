Chhattisgarh's Gulabi Gang leads war against sexual abusers

A women's group is leading the war against sexual abusers who forced girls to drop out of school



Purena village's women's group, which was formed in 2015, named itself after the legendary Gulabi Gang from Bundelkhand, Uttar Pradesh

Around 20 hours from Mumbai, in the tiny village of Purena, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, a group of women are spearheading a revolutionary movement against sexual abuse and harassment. Inspired by the Gulabi Gang — the pink brigade of women activists who fought against domestic abuse in Bundelkhand, Uttar Pradesh — the village women formed their own group in 2015. In the short span of three years, the group has triggered a positive change, with sexual abuse cases dropping by 37 per cent.

A safer haven for women

According to Ramesh Devangan, chief functionary and secretary of a local NGO Navadhar, the group, which also goes by the name Gulabi Gang, was formed due to the widespread harassment cases against women. "When the girls would go to bathe in the rivers, men would often follow them. Eve-teasing was also very rampant," said Devangan of the village, which is home to around 200 families. Many girls, especially those between the age groups of 15 and 18, who feared being harassed on the streets, also dropped out of school.



Amresh Mishra, superintendent of police, Raipur

Another issue was that of alcoholism. "There were several cases of men attacking their wives and kids when drunk," he added. Navadhar, which has been working in the education sector in Raipur for the last five years, felt the need to create a safe environment for female students. In 2014, Navadhar, along with members from the community, which included teachers and women representatives, came together to address the problem.

It was on the behest of these members that the idea to set up a women's collective was formed. The collective, which comprises homemakers and young professionals has since, been operating in the area. First on their agenda, was patrolling the village from morning till midnight. They divided time slots amongst themselves and patrolled areas they thought needed immediate attention.

"We caught men hiding in the dark to molest girls. We once got hold of three boys, who were trying to harass some girls and thrashed them, before handing them over to the local police," said Veena Geherwal, 36, a resident.

A wave of change

Today, Purena's Gulabi Gang comprises nearly 40 women. Kesari Kanauji, another member of the gang said that their fame is so widespread, that men with criminal intent "run away when they hear that they are coming".

The representatives also have police protection in case anything goes wrong. In the last three years alone, Purena has seen tremendous improvement. School dropout rates have reduced and domestic abuse cases have also come down. "The men have become more conscientious, and are saving their money, and sending their girls to school," said Sakun Tandan, another member of the group.

Dinesh Kakkoth, assistant general manager, development support, CRY-Child Rights and You (West), said, "The group's work has resulted in more number of girls attending school regularly and fearlessly," he said.

Police Inspector Rajesh Bhagde, in-charge of Telibandha police station, Raipur, under whose jurisdiction the area comes, said, "Purena is a small village, but the women's group has helped maintain law and order." Amresh Mishra, superintendent of police, Raipur, also lauded their efforts. "Raman Singh, the chief minister of Chattisgarh, had suggested that woman power should be utilised in preventing social crime. We have around 20 to 30 women groups across Raipur, helping the police tackle social crimes. They are on the right path."

