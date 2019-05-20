Chhavi Mittal almost loses hearing in one ear, post her delivery

television

The Krishnadasi actor Chhavi Mittal has shared her post-delivery plight on Instagram

Telly actor Chhavi Mittal, who became a mommy for the second time on May 13, has gone deaf in one ear. The actor has shared her post-delivery plight on Instagram. She wrote, "My feet are so swollen that even flip-flops don't fit. So is the rest of my body. My head hurts like it'll explode, due to the spinal tap. I've gone deaf in one ear, an extremely rare side-effect of the spinal tap."

She further wrote, "I'm supposed to drink five litres of water, and getting up to go the loo takes 15 minutes. Lying down is the only position that gives me comfort, sometimes I even eat in that position. The pain that I endured on my soul during the birth, will it be ever forgotten (sic)?" The Krishnadasi actor will be writing a tell-all soon.

Chhavi Mittal later posted a smiling picture of herself and wrote, "Notice that bindi on my forehead? It's a bit off-centre. That's because it's been put there by my 6 year old saying it's "a protective bindi" and will protect me from everything! Well, I'm so so overwhelmed with the concern so many of you have shown me for my recovery postpartum. Yes, my hearing that was such a scare is back. My headache has subsided. And today Arham and me established a good latch for a comfortable breast-feeding relationship. We are back home and just the feeling of the comfort is just that.. comfortable... A lactation consultant visited me and taught me a few things about good BFing. First thing, all new mothers like me, it takes a few days. It seems like a lost battle at first, but persistence is sure to make you win. Everyone does it, and once you conquer it, there's nothing simpler, and nothing more satisfying. I'm struggling with some bleeding, but I know that with that protective bindi and all your good wishes, victory is just a few days away! #revovering [sic]"

On 14 May, Chhavi took to her Instagram account to share an adorable photo of her holding newborn baby's hand, to announce that she was blessed with a baby boy Arham Hussein. She wrote, "Announcing the arrival of baby boy Arham Hussein on 13th may. Thank you so much for all your wishes I'm still in the hospital recovering, and will be sharing my birth story soon :) #babyboy [sic]."

