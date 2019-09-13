Chhayapuri on WR turns into satellite station, will help improve connectivity

The Western Railway has now developed the Chhayapuri, a small station near Vadodara Junction, into a satellite station. Situated on the bypass chord connecting Vadodara – Ahmedabad line and Vadodara – Ratlam line, Chhayapuri will now serve as an additional station for the city of Vadodara for trains running on Ahmedabad – Ratlam and onwards route.

Considering the importance and passenger facilities that Chhayapuri station will provide to the area and nearby, Ministry of Railways has approved operations of 13 trains from Chhayapuri station from December 17, 2019, onwards. Western Railway has decided to divert 13 important trains and these trains will be given stoppage at Chhayapuri station. The booking of advance reservation for these trains will start from August 31, 2019.

Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, told mid-day that due to Vadodara station's typical 'Y' shaped junction layout where the line from Mumbai divides into two, where one goes towards Ahmedabad and the other goes towards Ratlam – New Delhi.

The operation of trains from Ahmedabad to Ratlam – New Delhi route & vice versa requires reversal of train at Vadodara station. At present 19 pairs of trains are operated from Ahmedabad to Ratlam – Delhi via Vadodara. This requires detaching of engines and attaching it to the other end of the train which leads to the detention of trains, congestion at Vadodara station as platforms are occupied for a longer duration, detention of engine, wastage of man hours etc.

It is worth mentioning that Vadodara station is a junction station connecting the two very important routes of Mumbai – New Delhi line of Golden Quadrilateral and Mumbai – Ahmedabad line. The station caters to around 200 trains daily and some of the important trains that halt at Vadodara station are Mahamana Express, Rajdhani Express, Duronto, Antyodaya etc. It is an A1 category station and has 7 platforms.

In the last 5 years, 80 new trains were added and the number will further increase in future. Bhakar also stated that in the future the National High-Speed Rail Corridor passing through Vadodara has also planned a station at Vadodara. The construction work of high-speed tracks will require the closure of platform No. 6 and 7 for longer duration thereby further congesting the Vadodara station even further.

Chhayapuri station will turn saviour for passengers and commuters in that area as it will ease the congestion of Vadodara station. Chhayapuri station has 2 full-length platforms (for 26 coach trains) and 2 loop lines. Hence, the trains on Ahmedabad – Ratlam line and vice versa will not be required to undergo reversal at Vadodara Junction. This will save around 27 minutes per train and ease Vadodara station of congestion.

The total cost of the project is Rs. 43 crores. This will pave the way for the introduction of more train on these routes and also improve the punctuality. The areas surrounding the Chhayapuri station will see a spurt in development as the new station will open the doors to opportunities and convenience.

Some of the benefits of the project are

It will eliminate the reversal of trains at Vadodara. Trains will now move through chord line avoiding the Vadodara Jn. This will reduce travel time by 30-40mins.

This will free 4 critical paths at Vadodara improving mobility and punctuality.

Loco movement to and from shed will reduce thereby decongesting Vadodara area.

Chhayapuri will be a new 'NSG-4' class station in Vadodara area. Trains can be given preference here. This will increase the terminal capacity of Vadodara area.

It will reduce vehicular traffic congestion around Vadodara Railway station.

It will reduce the requirements of shunters at Vadodara resulting in an increase in crew availability for freight trains.

Satellite stations help in expansion of cities and reducing congestion in the city centre. Surrounding areas of Chhayapuri station will see development as a result of this station.

Salient features of the New Chhayapuri Satellite Station:

There are two Main Lines and 2 Loop Lines of full length

Station has two full-length platforms to accommodate 26 coach trains

Currently, there are two lifts and one foot over bridge at the station

Operation from Chhayapuri station will save approx.. 27 mins per train

A total of 19 pairs of trains (including weekly trains) can be diverted

The new station will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities & offices

The total cost of the project is Rs. 43 crores

