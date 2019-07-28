Chhetri rues lack of top-class facilities during his growing days

other-sports

Chhetri, during a visit to the Zinc Football Academy at Zawar, said he was delighted to see a world-class infrastructure here

Udaipur: Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri on Saturday lamented that he did not have access to top-class facilities during his growing days but felt the situation has been changing in the country.

Chhetri, during a visit to the Zinc Football Academy at Zawar, Udaipur, said he was delighted to see a world-class infrastructure here. He said initiatives like this would take Rajasthan and Indian football to greater heights in the future.

"I have seen a football academy for the first time in Rajasthan and I'm really happy to see a state-of-the-art infrastructure here. Initiatives like Zinc Football, will help uplift the cause of Indian football in the coming years," he said.

"I wish I had access to infrastructure and facilities like this while growing up. With the right guidance, I am sure the kids here can go a long way."

