Chhetri rues lack of top-class facilities during his growing days
Chhetri, during a visit to the Zinc Football Academy at Zawar, said he was delighted to see a world-class infrastructure here
Udaipur: Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri on Saturday lamented that he did not have access to top-class facilities during his growing days but felt the situation has been changing in the country.
Chhetri, during a visit to the Zinc Football Academy at Zawar, Udaipur, said he was delighted to see a world-class infrastructure here. He said initiatives like this would take Rajasthan and Indian football to greater heights in the future.
"I have seen a football academy for the first time in Rajasthan and I'm really happy to see a state-of-the-art infrastructure here. Initiatives like Zinc Football, will help uplift the cause of Indian football in the coming years," he said.
"I wish I had access to infrastructure and facilities like this while growing up. With the right guidance, I am sure the kids here can go a long way."
