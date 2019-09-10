Chhichhore box office collection: Shraddha, Sushant's film passes Monday test

In a turn of recent events, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's film, Chhichhore has collected more at the box office on Monday than its opening day collection. The film, which also stars Varun Sharma, Navin Polishetty, earned Rs 8.10 crore on Monday, which is a crucial phase for a movie to decide its fate at the box office.

Chhichhore, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, who directed Aamir Khan's Dangal, has received rave reviews from the critics and the positive word of mouth helped in increasing the business. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh also shared the collections on his Twitter account. The film that spans the life of friends from their college days to middle days minted Rs 7.32 crore on its opening day (Friday), followed by Rs 12.25 crore on the second day (Saturday), which is a huge jump, Rs 16.41 crore on the third day (Sunday) and the fourth day (Monday) 8.10 crore. These collections take the film's till date total collection to Rs 44.08 crore. With these fantastic figures, Taran Adarsh has termed Chhichhore's growth as "rocking."

#Chhichhore is rocking... Day 4 [Mon] is 10.66% higher than Day 1 [Fri], despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays... A rarity in today’s times... Biz at major centers/multiplexes is fantastic... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 44.08 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2019

Adarsh also shared Chhichhore's collections in the overseas market. The Nitesh Tiwari-directorial is receiving love across.

A comparison of the opening weekend earnings' of Sushant Singh Rajput's films was also listed by the trade analyst. After MS.Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore is Sushant Singh Rajput's second-highest opener at the box-office. While the former Indian Cricket Team's captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's biopic's opening weekend collection at Rs 66 crore, Chhichhore minted Rs 35.98 crore, followed by Kedarnath, that collected Rs 27.75 crore and Shuddh Desi Romance, that is, Rs 23.27 crore.

Chhichhore is a roller-coaster ride filled with emotions, making it one of the most relatable movies ever. It is a period drama revolving around seven college friends, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Naveen Polishetty, who reunite decades after their college lives end. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who has earlier helmed Dangal, Chhichhore released on September 6, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates