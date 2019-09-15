Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant-Shraddha starrer crosses Rs. 75 crore mark

Nitesh Tiwari's college buddy film has been doing quite well at the box office since its release on September 6. The Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer has minted a total of Rs. 83.59 crore during its second weekend.

The college drama minted Rs. 5.34 crore on its second Friday and saw a major jump on its second Saturday, earning Rs. 9.42 crore, thus crossing the Rs. 75 crore mark. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the flick on Twitter.

#Chhichhore returns to top form on [second] Sat... Emerges a biggg favourite as biz multiplies and witnesses huge gains [76.40% growth] across the board... â¹ ð¯ cr is not far away... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr. Total: â¹ 83.59 cr. #India biz. SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2019

In an interview with IANS, when director Nitesh Tiwari was asked if his latest film will be able to reach the Rs 100-crore mark at the box-office, he had said, "We are really happy with the audience love to the film and that's enough for us. I don't think much about money because there will be times when your film will work at the box-office and there will be times when your film will not work at the box-office. So, we just want the audience's love and support for this film for a longer period."

"All of us are feeling very happy with the kind of love the movie is receiving, and the way people are recommending it to friends and families. It's a very heartening scene. I don't think any creator can ask for more. I feel these guys (film's cast) have put in a lot of hard work and effort during the making the film. The way it has shaped up, I feel really happy for them," the filmmaker added

Chhichhore has a dash of all kind of emotions involved in the bond of friendship: love, anger, humour, sorrow and the makers of Chhichhore have done a commendable job in crafting these friendship bonds with perfection.

In the movie, Sushant essays the role of Anni, a boy who doesn't have the courage to face girls, especially Maya, played by Shraddha. The other characters that the audiences are sure to enjoy watching onscreen are that of Sexa and Mummy, portrayed by Varun Sharma and Tushar Pandey, respectively.

The gang, which gets separated after college, reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident. Chhichhore released worldwide on September 6, 2019.

