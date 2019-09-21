Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari: Sajid sir and I made this film for a purpose that's way bigger than BO

Not one to host glitzy parties, the mild-mannered Nitesh Tiwari has devised a unique way to celebrate the success of his latest offering, Chhichhore. Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala are keen that the film, which shines a spotlight on our inability to deal with failure and the pressure to succeed, reach its target audience — the students. So, come next week, they will take the campus caper, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, to universities across the country. The screenings will be followed by seminars where the duo will discuss suicide prevention.

A source from the creative team informs, "The director-producer duo want to spread the message among students that suicide is not an option, no matter whether you fail your exams or in achieving a life goal. Their first stop will be Kota as it has several colleges. Plus, the town has registered an alarming number of student suicides."

A still from Chhicchore

Confirming the news, Tiwari tells mid-day, "Sajid sir and I made this film for a purpose that's way bigger than box-office. While we are definitely pleased with the box-office numbers, it is more important for us that the message of the film reaches a wider audience. For this reason, we are keen to arrange special screenings for all educational hubs to make sure that all students watch the film, and hopefully, gain a more positive perspective towards life."

