Chhichhore is unstoppable; sees growth on day 5 at the box office

Shraddha Kapoor shared this still from the film on her Instagram account.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's film, Chhichhore, is unstoppable at the box office, says trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh. The film has seen a growth at the box office by minting Rs 10.05 crore on its fifth day and has maintained the momentum of earning more than its opening day collection. The positive word of mouth has played a crucial role in the film's business shooting up.

Chhichhore's opening day collection was Rs 7.32 crore (Friday), followed by Rs 12.25 crore on the second day (Saturday). It saw a decent jump on the third day (Sunday) by collecting Rs 16.41 crore and Rs 8.10 crore on the fourth day (Monday). Taking Tuesday's collections into mind, the sum of Chhichhore stands at Rs 54.13 crore.

Taran Adarsh also shared the figures on his Twitter account and said that the business has shot up.

#Chhichhore is unstoppable... Biz shoots up on Day 5 [Tue], with the holiday giving it that extra push... Also, Day 5 [Tue] is higher than Day 1 [Fri] and 4 [Mon]... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 54.13 cr. #India biz. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2019

On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, the cast and crew of Chhichhore extended a helping hand in recognising the warning signs and taking them seriously. The film aims to prevent suicide among students. Director Nitesh Tiwari had earlier said that Chhichhore motivates people to not end their lives when faced with failure in examinations.

Nitesh Tiwari said: "There is no intention of making money from this film but to spread awareness around suicide prevention. Life does not end when one fails in an examination or task." The filmmaker is hoping it is declared tax-free so that more youngsters can watch the film.

The film also stars Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Naveen Polishetty in pivotal roles. It is a roller-coaster ride filled with emotions about seven friends, who reunite decades after their college lives end. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who has earlier helmed Dangal, Chhichhore released on September 6, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates