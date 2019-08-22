Chhichhore makers to drop a Chhichhora Unit tomorrow

bollywood

The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role and centers around the two lives within a life span that a group of friends go through - the college life and the mid-life

A screengrab from Chhichhore's trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

After dropping the trailer and the first song of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Chhichhore, the makers are all set to release an interesting Chhichhora unit on Friday which is surely going to take the audiences by surprise.

With this, the team of Chhichhore will again present to the viewers a slice of life, realistic video which is something everyone would have gone through at some point of their lives, continuing the whole idea behind Chhichhore.

Chhichhore is a college buddy film featuring Sushant Singh Rajput as Anni, Shraddha Kapoor as Maya, Varun Sharma as Sexa, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Derek, Naveen Polishetty as Acid, Tushar Pandey as Mummy, Saharsh Kumar Shukla as Bevda, Prateik Babbar as Raggie.

Last week, the makers released the first song of the movie titled Fikar Not. The peppy song showcases all the lead actors donning two different looks from two different eras. The fun song is composed by Pritam and sung in the voices of Nakash Aziz, Dev Negi, Amit Mishra, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Sreerama Chandra, and Antara Mitra.

A fortnight ago, director Nitesh Tiwari visited IIT-Bombay and showcased the trailer of the film before it was even officially launched for the world. Nitesh is an alumnus of IIT-Bombay and wanted to treat the students with a special preview of his movie! The students loved the special treat that Nitesh Tiwari had for them and wanted to see it once more.

The trailer was played once again for an overcrowded auditorium where students sat on the floor and even then there wasn't enough space for everybody.

The story of Chhichhore spans 25 years as Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's characters evolve from being college students to middle-aged people. Reportedly, director Nitesh Tiwari made them undergo behavioural workshop so that they were convincing as 50-year-olds on screen.

Speaking to mid-day, a source from the creative team revealed, "Before the film went on floors last October, the director and his core team of five assistants conducted workshops to help them understand the progression of their characters. He held three-hour-long sessions for a week with the cast where the focus was on their behavioural changes and body language. The physical aspect side, Nitesh sir also wanted them to understand the emotional graph of their respective characters and how that impacts their demeanour."

The movie is set to release on September 6.

