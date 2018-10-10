Chhichhore poster: Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor steal show

bollywood

On Tuesday, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari released the poster of his upcoming film, Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor

On Tuesday, Dangal director Notesh Tiwari surprised everyone with the poster of his upcoming film, Chhichhore that features Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. The poster has a quirky twist, which has Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharash Shukla and Prateik Babbar in dual roles. The above row in the poster shows them portraying their younger self, whereas the second row has them playing older roles. They have come together to narrate 'a timeless tale of timepass.'

The Stree star took to social media to announce she is "proud" to be part of Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming project titled 'Chhichhore'. Shraddha even shared the first look poster of the movie, writing, "A crazy cast gathers to tell a timeless tale of.. TIMEPASS. Proud to be in @niteshtiwari22's next after Dangal - #Chhichhore; alongside @itsSSR. Releasing on 30th August 2019."

The quirky poster bears the famous Hindi saying 'Kutte ki dum tedhi ki tedhi' on top and features the cast in two versions- young and old, hinting at an out-of-the-box narrative.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and presented by Fox Studios, Chhichhore is expected to hit theatres on August 30, 2019.

