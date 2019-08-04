Chhichhore trailer: Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar hail Shraddha and Sushant's film

bollywood

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor that shows a strong bond of friendship between the actors was unveiled on friendship day. The industry peers are hailing the film for its heartwarming content

A screengrab from Chhichhore's trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film, Chhichhore's trailer was unveiled on the pious occasion of Friendship Day. The film is based on friendship and how you need a friend by your side and when you feel your hearts are heavy, lighten them up by giving a warm hug to your friend, who is there through the ups downs of your life.

The Chhichhore trailer, which also stars Varun Sharma along with Shraddha and Sushant has been loved by the audience and the industry insiders. The stalwarts of Bollywood have taken to their respective social media accounts to write exciting things about the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. Nitesh has earlier directed Dangal and aspires to do a film titled Ramayana with Hrithik Roshan in the lead as Lord Rama.

Watch the film's trailer here:

The storyline of Chhichhore is such that every person can relate to it and from Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, to Akshay Kumar, Rajkumar Rao, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kriti Kharbanda, everyone has taken to their social media handles to applaud the film's trailer for its heartwarming content.

The cast and crew of Chhichhore are delighted as they have been receiving positive comments so far about their film's trailer. Aamir Khan wrote how he loved the film's trailer that Nitesh 'ji' showed him.

.@niteshtiwari22 ji, really liked your trailer which you showed me. Wishing you all the very best for the film. May it receive all the love of our audience, and may it bring joy to all of us. Very keen to see it myself. #ChhichhoreTrailer : https://t.co/qe9MNe8BYB



Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 4, 2019

Akshay Kumar, who is awaiting the release of his film, Mission Mangal also admitted that the film made him nostalgic.

This one made me take a trip down memory lane...some bonds are truly forever. #Chhichhore looks simple yet promising. Wishing my dear friend Sajid & team all the best! And #HappyFriendshipDay to all of you âÂ¤ï¸Âhttps://t.co/QAizpFjLgc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 4, 2019

Varun Dhawan, who will be seen with Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D said that Chhichhore is special to him because it includes two of his best friends - Shraddha and Varun Sharma.

On friendship day was very happy to watch the #chichoretrailer starring two of my very close friends @ShraddhaKapoor and @varunsharma90 with some very fine actors @itsSSR and the other cast members.Really looking forward to this @niteshtiwari22 & #sajidsir https://t.co/VRRdf40Ydc — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 4, 2019

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff wished luck to the entire team of Chhichhore.

Talking about Chhichhore's trailer, it is a blend of several emotions. From friendship to love, humour, anger, sorrow - it has it all. The film, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari is set to lock horns with Prabhas' Saaho that is made on a mega-budget and is a trilingual film. Co-incidentally, both the films have Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.

Also Read: Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari wishes he could avoid Saaho clash

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates