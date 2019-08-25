Chhichhore trailer reminds audience of Delhi Belly and 3 Idiots

bollywood

Chhichhore trailer shows students splashing water and bursting crackers outside each other's rooms; it highlights how students play pranks on each other

Chhichhore

The new trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore is reminding the audience of Delhi Belly (2011) and 3 Idiots (2009). The former was produced by Aamir Khan while the latter starred Mr. Perfectionist. Add to it the fact that Tiwari directed Khan in Dangal (2016).

Comparisons may be odious, yet we can't help but notice the common connect. Looks like Khan's films have influenced Tiwari's slice-of-life drama, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Varun Sharma, which takes a look at hostel life.

The trailer shows students splashing water and bursting crackers outside each other's rooms; it highlights how students play pranks on each other. Social media users are tagging their college friends with the hashtag #ReliveYourStudentDays.

Watch the trailer of Chhichhore here:

Chhichhore also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Navin Polishetty in the lead roles. The first trailer of the film had managed to strike a chord with the audience and had been praised for its entertaining content which was also quite relatable. The makers of the film then released a 'Dosti Special trailer' (Friendship special trailer) of the film. The two-minute video gives a hilarious glimpse into the 'unfiltered' version of college life, and Varun Sharma's 'Sexa' is one character all of us have encountered. That one friend who introduces you to all strange and weird things, and probably your parents ask you to stay away from them. However, that one friend is the one, who is always there by your side in trying times. Varun's comic timing is on point, and different from anything he has played before. Interestingly, Varun has also renamed his social media handles as Sexa.

This Nitesh Tiwari directorial is slated to release on September 6, 2019.

