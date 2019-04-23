Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka launched as mobile game

television

In the game, Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka, the player becomes Chhota Bheem and fights six opponents to defeat them

Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka

Ahead of the release of Chhota Bheem's next titled Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka the makers Green Gold Animation has come out with a very interesting mobile game that is going to be an absolute delight for fans of Chhota Bheem. The game is called Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka. In the game, the player becomes Chhota Bheem and fight six opponents to defeat them. As the game progresses the levels become more exciting and challenging, thus testing the players might.

Rajiv Chilaka, CEO and Founder of Green Gold Animation, and the director of the movie says, "We know how much people love Chhota Bheem and we know the fans are equally excited about his upcoming movie release - Kung Fu Dhamaka, hence we thought a game based on the movie will double the excitement. Fans can now become Bheem and flex their Kung Fu moves. The game designed by Gamitronics has themes, designs and characters inspired from the movie and I am sure it would be an absolute pleasure for the fans.

Kung fu Dhamaka mobile game is an extension of the movie where the player can get trained and play story mode as Chhota Bheem or simply play single player mode where the player can choose to play as and against any character from the upcoming movie. This is an intense action game where the player has to use a lot of moves, combos and power moves to defeat the opponents. This is going to be the first real-time multiplayer game from India.

The film is set in China and this time Bheem and his friends set out on an adventure in the Land of the Dragon to participate in the biggest Kung Fu competition in the world. However, the capturing of princess Kia by China's arch nemesis Zuhu hinders the competition as Bheem is called upon to rescue the princess.

Directed by Rajiv Chilaka and Binayak Das, produced by Green Gold Animation, distributed by Yash Raj Films Kung fu Dhamaka is set for the widest ever release for an Indian animation title in cinemas across India. Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka 3D releases in theatres on the 10th of May, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates