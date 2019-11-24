MENU

Chic to Edgy, Ananya Panday's latest look is worth checking out

Updated: Nov 24, 2019, 09:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Dressed in a corseted black dress that highlighted her frame and high heels, Ananya was at her sartorial best.

Image courtesy: PR
Image courtesy: PR

Ananya Panday is a bonafide trendsetter and much of this can be credited to how she always creates her own statement. She is extremely popular in the youth for her immense fashion sense is busy promoting her latest movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. She stepped out for the event last evening in a head-turning all-black ensemble. The teen sensation took to her Instagram handle to share her ravishing photos and captioned it, "It was the bumble bee and butterfly that survived, not the dinosaur."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

It was the bumble bee and butterfly that survived, not the dinosaur ðÂÂÂ

A post shared by Ananya ðÂÂÂðÂÂ« (@ananyapanday) onNov 22, 2019 at 9:24am PST

Dressed in a corseted black dress that highlighted her frame and high heels, Ananya was at her sartorial best. Keeping the accessories to a bare minimum, she allowed her outfit to take the centre stage. Ananya paired her look with open, brown smokey eyes, nude lips and sculpted cheeks.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

be as picky with people as u are with ur pictures ðÂ¤ª

A post shared by Ananya ðÂÂÂðÂÂ« (@ananyapanday) onNov 22, 2019 at 9:29am PST

The Youth icon recently launched the Swachh Social Media initiative on the account of Gandhi Jayanti with her initiative So Positive. On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

A remake of the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh directed by B.R. Chopra, the new version will see Kartik play the husband, a role which was earlier essayed by Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar will enact the wife's character played by Vidya Sinha while Ananya Panday will be seen as the other woman, which was originally played by Ranjeeta. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is locked for release on December 6.

The actress also has one more film in the pipeline, titled Khaali Peeli, alongside Ishaan Khatter. Both SOTY 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh revolve around love triangles. In her third film, Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday will be seen as the only leading lady.

