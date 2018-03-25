Chicago Fire actress DuShon Monique Brown passes away at 49

The cause of death is currently unknown and the coroner has an autopsy scheduled for tomorrow



DuShon Monique Brown

Chicago Fire actor DuShon Monique Brown has passed away. She was 49. According to The Chicago Tribune, the Cook County medical examiner's office stated the star died a little after 12 p.m. at St James Olympia Field Hospital. The cause of death is currently unknown and the coroner has an autopsy scheduled for tomorrow, E! News reported.

Executive producer of the show Dick Wolf mourned Brown's demise. "The 'Chicago Fire' family is devastated to lose one of its own. Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon's family and we will all miss her," he said in a statement. The actor played Connie, the assistant to Chief Boden, on the hit series and was associated with it since its arrival in 2012. Her manager, Robert Schroeder, also paid homage to Brown.

"We are very sad to announce the untimely death of beloved Chicago actress DuShon Monique Brown. DuShon, most affectionately known to many as Connie on NBC's Chicago Fire, died suddenly Friday morning of natural causes. We are devastated by the loss of a very talented and kindhearted soul. DuShon was a film, television, commercial and voice-over actress who also graced the stages of many Chicago theatres.

"She brought laughter and joy to many and will be greatly missed. At this difficult time we ask that the privacy of the family and loved ones be respected," he said.

Brown's other acting credits include Prison Break, Boss, Empire and Shameless.

