MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Chidambaram: I feel 74 years young

Updated: Sep 16, 2019, 13:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Chidambaram is in judicial custody in connection with alleged corruption in clearances given to INX Media when he was finance minister

Chidambaram: I feel 74 years young
P Chidambaram in a file photo

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram said greetings from his family, friends and colleagues made him feel '74 years young'. The senior leader who is in Tihar Jail on charges of corruption in the INX Media case conveyed the message through his family on his birthday on Monday. He thanked everybody and said his spirits had lifted higher.

On his official Twitter account, Chidambaram's tweet read, "I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following: "My family have brought me greetings from friends, party colleagues and well-wishers. I am reminded that I am 74 years old. Indeed I am, but at heart I feel 74 years young. Thank you all, my spirits have been lifted higher."

His party colleague Jairam Ramesh said Chidambaram is going through an "agnipariksha" and will come out of it vindicated. Ramesh tweeted, "Today PC turns 74. It is an agnipariksha he is going through but he will come out of it vindicated. I have worked very closely with him since 1986 and it has been a great privilege and education doing so. My thoughts are with him."

Currently, Chidambaram is in judicial custody in connection with alleged corruption in clearances given to INX Media when he was finance minister.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

p chidambaram

I am an Indian first: ISRO Chief K Sivan's reply to Tamil channel is winning hearts online

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK