Chidambaram's response when offered a seat in court: 'No, thanks'

P Chidambaram was clicked as he was escorted by CBI officials from his resident. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: It was a busy day at Rouse Avenue court complex with the visit of former Union Minister P Chidambaram who was produced in the court of Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar after spending a night in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters.

Chidambaram was dressed in a white shirt and dhoti. He paused briefly to have a word with his lawyer wife, Nalini, who sat at the last desk in the courtroom which was jam-packed. While Chidambaram was brought in around 3.15 p.m., Nalini had arrived hours ago along with MP son Karti Chidambaram, who is also an accused in INX Media case and is out on bail.

CBI personnel were all over the place and occupied every inch of space in the courtroom along with lawyers, journalists and visitors.

Chidambaram sported a smile, greeted people with folded hands as he appeared before the judge. His lawyers - senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued his case for more than an hour and a half with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who was representing the CBI.

All through the arguments, Chidamabaram stood silently in the accused box, hearing attentively. When he was offered a chair, he replied: "No, Thanks." A large number of policemen had been deployed outside the court located in one of the busiest driveways in the national capital.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

