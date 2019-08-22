Chidambaram's response when offered a seat in court: 'No, thanks'
All through the arguments, Chidamabaram stood silently in the accused box, hearing attentively. He was offered a chair to which he replied: "No, Thanks."
New Delhi: It was a busy day at Rouse Avenue court complex with the visit of former Union Minister P Chidambaram who was produced in the court of Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar after spending a night in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters.
Chidambaram was dressed in a white shirt and dhoti. He paused briefly to have a word with his lawyer wife, Nalini, who sat at the last desk in the courtroom which was jam-packed. While Chidambaram was brought in around 3.15 p.m., Nalini had arrived hours ago along with MP son Karti Chidambaram, who is also an accused in INX Media case and is out on bail.
Also Read: This is how P Chidambaram defended himself in CBI court
CBI personnel were all over the place and occupied every inch of space in the courtroom along with lawyers, journalists and visitors.
Chidambaram sported a smile, greeted people with folded hands as he appeared before the judge. His lawyers - senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued his case for more than an hour and a half with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who was representing the CBI.
All through the arguments, Chidamabaram stood silently in the accused box, hearing attentively. When he was offered a chair, he replied: "No, Thanks." A large number of policemen had been deployed outside the court located in one of the busiest driveways in the national capital.
Also Read: Here is the list of 20 questions posed to Chidambaram
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Former finance minister P Chidambaram was arrested in New Delhi by the CBI in connection with INX media case on Wednesday night. 73-year-old Chidambaram who made a surprise appearance at the Congress Headquarters was arrested by the CBI team soon after he reached his Jor Bagh residence
-
The CBI which was looking for 73-year old Chidambaram since Tuesday after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Delhi High Court managed to get a whiff of his location only when he appeared on camera at the Congress headquarters in the evening to make a press statement. The sleuths rushed to the party office, but by the time they reached, Chidambaram had already left for his residence 115-A in Jorbagh, a 10-minute distance from the party office, in a luxury sedan
-
Leaving no stones unturned to avoid an embarrassing situation of Tuesday when the agency failed to locate him at his bungalow, the CBI team made a strong presence today with about two dozens officers swarming the place. With a big media contingent beaming live images of the developments, the CBI team first knocked the gates to gain entry but finding no response, they nimbly scaled the nearly five-ft high walls to gain entry.
-
After completing arrest formalities, the CBI team had to wade through Congress supporters who had gathered outside raising slogans against the agency. Some supporters jumped on the white car in which Chidambaram was being taken to the agency headquarters
-
The agency had been seeking Chidambaram's "custodial interrogation" in the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the grant of foreign investment clearances to INX Media when he was the finance minister. They said Chidambaram was summoned last year for questioning in the case but he remained evasive in his responses. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant P Chidambaram any protection from arrest by rejecting his plea seeking anticipatory bail. Pic/PTI
-
The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018. Pic/PTI
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday night from his residence in connection with INX media corruption case after dramatic developments with the agency sleuths scaling walls to gain access to the bungalow in the high-end Jor Bagh locality and Congress workers protesting outside them. All pictures/Pallav Paliwal
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Raj Thackeray calls for peace, gets support from cousin Uddhav Thackeray