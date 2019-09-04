Chief Minister Kamal Nath steps in to end infighting in Madhya Pradesh Congress

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath agreed to state Forest Minister Umang Singhar's demand to transfer Excise officer Sanjeev Dubey from Dhar in an attempt to end the raging infighting between Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders.

In an attempt to end the raging infighting between #MadhyaPradesh #Congress leaders, Chief Minister #KamalNath has agreed to state Forest Minister #UmangSinghar's demand to transfer Excise officer #SanjeevDubey from #Dhar.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/3Cyi0SDb9f — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 4, 2019

State Forest Minister Singhar had accused Dubey of being former chief minister Digvijaya Singh's close aide. The alleged blame came after Singhar posted a video on social media. In the viral video, Dubey was seen speaking to another officer on alleged payments being made to state ministers, including Singhar, by liquor mafia.

Also Read: Gopal Bhargava writes to Kamal Nath over illegal sand mining in state

On Tuesday, Singhar met CM Kamal Nath and levelled serious charges against Digvijay Singh calling him a "blackmailer" reports news agency IANS. He has also wrote a letter to Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and alleged that Digvijay Singh even tried to destabilise the state's Congress government to establish himself as the party's power centre.

According to party sources, Singhar had distanced himself from the media after Kamal Nath asked him to refrain from making any statements. But on Wednesday, while addressing the media, Singhar said that he has spoken to the Chief Minister and state in-charge Deepak Bawariya and that he kept his viewpoint before them.

Also Read: Kamal Nath on Arun Jaitley: Country lost nationalist-progressive leader

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates