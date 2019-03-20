Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wins trust vote in Goa assembly

national

Pramod Sawant had taken the oath as the Chief Minister in the wee hours of Tuesday following the death of Manohar Parrikar on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle against cancer

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday won the floor test in the state Assembly after 20 MLAs including 11 from BJP and 3 each from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Independents voted in his favour.



Sawant had taken the oath as the Chief Minister in the wee hours of Tuesday following the death of Manohar Parrikar on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle against cancer.



Along with Sawant, 11 other members of Goa Assembly including Sudhin Dhavalikar of the MGP, Vijay Sardesai of the GFP and BJP MLA Vishwajit Rane, were also sworn-in as ministers in the new Cabinet.



After Parrikar's death, opposition Congress, which is the single largest party in the 40-member Assembly, had written twice to Governor Mridula Sinha staking claim to form the government.



While four seats in the Assembly are vacant, by-polls in three of the constituencies will be held on April 23. The previous Assembly polls in Goa were held in February 2017.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates