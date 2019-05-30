Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wishes people on Goa Statehood Day
The Chief Minister had on Wednesday said, "May 30 is a memorable day in the glorious history of Goa, as it was on this day in 1987; we became a full-fledged state of Indian Union
Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday wished the people of the state on the occasion of 32nd Goa Statehood Day.
"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of our Statehood Day," Sawant tweeted.
On behalf of people of Goa, I thank our Honorable PM Shri Narendra Modi ji for the warm wishes. With your support and decisive leadership, Goa continues to move forward on the path of development. https://t.co/zrkSICMIO6— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 30, 2019
"As a result of our collective effort, Goa has made rapid progress and we have come a long way since the day of our statehood. It's a day to reflect on our achievements and evolve a strategy to achieve our much-desired status of a prosperous and advanced state," he had said.
Earlier, Governor Mridula Sinha had extended her heartfelt wishes to the people on the occasion of Goa Statehood Day.
"I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Goa. Thirtieth May is indeed a memorable day in the political history of Goa, for it was on this day in 1987 when Goa became the 25th State of the Indian Union. Achieving Statehood was a long and much-cherished dream of the people of Goa, which was rightfully fulfilled in a truly democratic manner," Sinha had said in a statement.
