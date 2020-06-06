Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warns the pandemic could intensify in the rainy season

During his visit to Raigad District where Cyclone Nisarga caused considerable damage, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday cautioned the people of Maharashtra to prepare themselves in association with the government, to meet the challenges regarding the pandemic that could intensify in the rainy season, even as the lockdown in the state is slowly relaxed through June.

Thackeray announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 100 cr to Raigad District for the affected people and to repair infrastructure.

"The danger of novel Coronavirus will also increase because of the rains. We will have to control the diseases that the rains bring along. I assure you that the government will not leave people to fend for themselves," he said, adding that power supply and telecom services will be restored at the earliest.

He reviewed the damage and held a meeting of officials and ministers regarding it. He said apart from the R100 cr, the district will get more aid when overall damages are assessed. He also promised uninterrupted food supply to the people who have lost their livelihood because of the cyclone.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news