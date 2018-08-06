Chief Minister won't resign, ready to face SC-monitored probe, says JD(U)

national

Senior JD(U) leader K C Tyagi slams Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi for attending the RJD-organised protest in Jantar Mantar on Saturday

Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police officers during their protest against the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, in Patna. Pic/PTI

Under fire from the Opposition over the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, the Janta Dal (United) asserted on Sunday that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would not resign and said it was ready for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into it.

Rejecting the demand for Kumar's resignation, senior JD(U) leader K C Tyagi slammed Opposition leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi for attending the RJD-organised protest in Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

It was a "friendship day" of parties seeking "political mileage" from the "unfortunate and shameful" incident in the state, he said. "How can rape of young girls which has shamed us could be an issue for Opposition parties to unite against the NDA government and the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar and demand his resignation. This politics over hapless victims in Bihar is the most unfortunate thing," Tyagi said. Tyagi asserted that despite the Opposition's demand, Kumar would never step down as the chief minister of Bihar and challenged them to unseat him in the Assembly.

44

No. of girls rescued from the shelter home in July

Seven officials suspended

Bihar Governor Satyapal Malik suspended seven social welfare department officials for not taking timely cognizance of the social audit report by a research university in Mumbai, which unraveled the shelter home case. It was this firm's report which revealed that more than 40 girls have fallen prey to sexual abuse.

'Accused connected to influential people'

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister

'The case had been flagged and civil society had warned about it, but still the torture of the girls continued. It shows the accused involved in it have connections with influential people'

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader

'It is good that Chachaji (Nitish Kumar) broke his silence on the issue on Saturday... But, has his conscience been pricked? Earlier his conscience would be pricked on the smallest of issues'

