Chief of Universal Music, Lucian Grainge, tests positive for coronavirus

After being tested positive for COVID-19, chairman and CEO of Universal Music, Lucian Grainge, has been hospitalized. According to Variety, Grainge is currently receiving treatment at the Los Angeles' UCLA Medical Center.

The 60-year-old chairman of the music company recently celebrated his 60th birthday on February 29 in Palm Springs. According to Variety, the party was attended by people like CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, music manager of Irving Azoff and others.

The birthday party was held at The Madison Club of La Quinta in California, a place where media personalities like Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West are known to have property links. Following Grainge's illness, the communal facilities at the Madison Club have been shut down, reported Variety.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic.

