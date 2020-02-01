Chikki or Caramel popcorn? Twitter divided on this photo of the sun's surface

The picture posted by the National Science Association on Twitter

If you have always wondered how the surface of the sun looks up close, the National Science Foundation has the answer for you. The organisation released a picture of a close-up of the sun’s surface on its official Twitter account and has divided the internet.

The picture posted on Twitter was taken from the Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawaii that shows the features of 30 km across the sun.

Ever since the picture of the earth’s surface was released, Tweeple has been hilariously comparing it with mac and cheese, a bar of chikki and caramel popcorn and other snacks and desserts and have been posting memes about it.

We Indians have already discovered this image centuries ago.. @isro pic.twitter.com/fJUSu0silH — Altaf ahemad (@alt__a__f) January 30, 2020

It looks like Chikki, Indian Sweet made from nuts and Jaggery :) pic.twitter.com/jFhU7cOEvt — Srihari Ravva (@hari_639) January 30, 2020

The sun looks delicious up close. pic.twitter.com/QPnkW0hF3C — GenyFEAR (@genyfear) January 29, 2020

What food does picture of the sun's surface reminds you of?

