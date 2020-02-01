Search

Chikki or Caramel popcorn? Twitter divided on this photo of the sun's surface

Updated: Feb 01, 2020, 10:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The National Science Foundation released a picture of a close-up of the sun's surface on their official Twitter account and has divided the internet

The picture posted by the National Science Association on Twitter
If you have always wondered how the surface of the sun looks up close, the National Science Foundation has the answer for you. The organisation released a picture of a close-up of the sun’s surface on its official Twitter account and has divided the internet.

The picture posted on Twitter was taken from the Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawaii that shows the features of 30 km across the sun.

Ever since the picture of the earth’s surface was released, Tweeple has been hilariously comparing it with mac and cheese, a bar of chikki and caramel popcorn and other snacks and desserts and have been posting memes about it.

What food does picture of the sun's surface reminds you of?

