Chikoo festival in Bordi to have cooking, camping and star gazing

With star gazing trails, camping and cooking sessions, the seventh chikoo festival in Bordi just got bigger, better

A folk dance performance at the festival

How about putting that Netflix series on pause, and taking some time off from the screen to walk under the stars, and through chikoo orchards? Add to that indulging in some local khana and watching the native Koli dance, pavada, topped with soaking in tunes of folk music and tarpa, at the seventh chikoo festival in Bordi this weekend.

The festival was initiated by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) in 2013 and later taken over by the Chikoo Festival Committee - now called Rural Entrepreneurship Welfare Foundation (REWF) - to promote tourism in the area.



The two-day event will feature a Warli painting workshop

This year, the festival will see various activities such as Amhi Shetkari (which translates to 'we farmers'), a platform where farmers will showcase local produce. Other attractions include a dedicated food section called Annadaata, where chefs Smita Hegde Deo and Asma Khan will conduct masterclasses.

You can also spend time in the activity area and try your hand at Warli painting and paper bag making; old-school games such as those played with marbles and shells; caricature and calligraphy; pottery classes; and sand art on the beach.

One of the highlights this year is an event called Maharashtra chi Lok Dhara (Maharashtra's folklore or folktale), along with a music performance by the band, Abhanga. Spread across two days, the event will feature movie screenings, bonfire, barbecue with an Indian twist, board games, star gazing and mountain treks. There's even a bicycle trail to a chikoo farm, and the interiors of Bordi including places where Gandhiji and his wife Kasturba stayed, and a freedom fighter memorial.

The night trail and star gazing are being conducted by a venture called The Jungle Farm. The hour-long night walk will be followed by a bonfire and ukad handi (pot barbecue).

"While the festival was started as an attempt to help the local farmers, the idea was to also make it a welcome event for everyone who attended - and what could be better than letting them explore Bordi and surrounding areas through some interesting activities? Many people are unaware of the local cuisine and culture, and therefore, this is the perfect opportunity to bring together all the elements under the ambit of one festival," says Amol Patil, president, REWF. And if you are really missing screen time, there's movie screenings of classics like Andaz Apna Apna, and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. That does sound like a plan, doesn't it?

ON: February 2 and 3, 10 am to 10 pm

LOG ON TO: chikoofestival.com

CAL: 9823085676

