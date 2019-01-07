Child drinks insecticide due to hunger in Madhya Pradesh, NCPCR sends team

national

A tribal child in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district reportedly consumed insecticide out of hunger, prompting the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to set up an inquiry into the matter.

An NCPCR official said a team was deputed to look into the incident. The age of the child has not been revealed. The incident allegedly took place on December 31 when even after repeated requests, the child was not given wheat by the local ration shop, sources said, reacting to local media reports.

Unable to cope with hunger, the child consumed insecticide and is said to be in a critical condition. The NCPCR team would soon submit its report, the official said.

