Child found in sack: Mumbai cops crack case in a few hours, arrest bus driver

The Mira-Bhayander and Waliv police took just a few hours to solve the case of a five-year-old girl found alive inside a jute sack in Vasai on Sunday They have arrested a 34-year-old man from Andheri in connection with the case.



Cops checking the inside of the bus the child was assaulted in

During the investigation, it was revealed that the child is a Bhayander resident and lives with her parents and three older brothers and sisters. She was playing with her friends outside her house when she suddenly went missing around 2 pm. When she did not return, her parents started searching for her and finally registered a missing person complaint with the police.

When the police spoke to the locals, they learnt that the child had hidden inside a bus during a game of hide and seek. While the other children got off, she remained on the bus and when the driver came he unknowingly drove off with her.

When he found the child on the bus, he allegedly molested her and while attempting to strangle her to death, she fainted. Presuming she had died, he stuffed her inside a sack and threw the sack on the road, the police said.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: 24-year-old woman patient molested by ward boy in hospital

PSI Kiran Valvi and constable Sunil Patil under the supervision of senior inspector Chandrakant Jadhav caught the driver from Manikpur area near the traffic police beat chowkie. He confessed to the crime during questioning. The driver has been remanded in police custody.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news