Child marriage averted in Telangana

The Bhongir Division of Telangana's SHE Team on Friday averted a child marriage at Paccharlabodu Thanda village in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district



Representation pic

The Bhongir Division of Telangana's SHE Team on Friday averted a child marriage at Paccharlabodu Thanda village in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. On receiving information from a villager that a marriage between a 16-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man was scheduled for March 11, the SHE team accompanied by state government officials went to the victim's house. They counselled the parents of the minor girl and managed to convince them otherwise, according to official sources.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever