Child pornography saw spike during lockdown, 41 arrested: Police

According to the cyber cell of Kerala Police, cybercrime has substantially increased during the lockdown and this includes child pornography.

In a statewide crack down on child pornographers, on Monday, the Kerala police arrested 41 people including IT professionals and registered 268 cases, additional director general of police Manoj Abraham said.

As per a report on Hindustan Times, the accused were using encrypted handles for downloading, uploading, and circulating such material on social media. Electronic devices were seized from them.

Most of these materials are related to children between the age of 6 and 15. The accused were arrested with the help of Cyberdom, Kerala police’s specialised cyber wing.

This intense hunt was carried out across the state of Kerala for three weeks.

Manoj Abraham, a specialised officer in cybercrime said, “The biggest impact of the pandemic, besides health issues, is online crime. True, lockdown has increased digital usage and this also spiked use in pornography, especially involving minor children. Many think that darknet use will go unnoticed but they are mistaken. In many cases, it looks like sickness that requires medical treatment as many are repeat offenders.”

