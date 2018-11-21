Childhood BFFs Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli are back together

cricket

Vinod Kambli is back with best friend Sachin Tendulkar, as the former Indian left-hander is busy mentoring young cricketing talents at Tendulkar's cricket camp

Vinod Kambli with Sachin Tendulkar (Pic/ Vinod Kambli Instagram)

Indian ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli shared a picture of himself with Sachin Tendulkar, yesterday. The friendship between the two have been written in history books as the duo had created a record batting together while in school, when they had an unbeaten 664-run partnership, playing for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier's High School in a Harris Shield match.

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli made their debut for India around the same period, but while Sachin Tendulkar went onto become one of the greatest cricketers the world has ever seen, Vinod Kambli faded away from the cricketing arena after a promising beginning to his career.

And as Vinod Kambli's career deteriorated, Sachin Tendulkar distanced himself from Vinod Kambli while his career was on a high.

But now, the childhood best friends are back together, with Vinod Kambli playing an active part in mentoring the youngsters in Sachin Tendulkar's cricket camp.

