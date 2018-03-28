Children forced to carry father's corpse on cart in Uttar Pradesh

A differently-abled youth and his sister here on Monday carried the body of their father on a cart after a health centre's authorities denied a hearse van to him, citing the unavailability of the same



Representation pic

A differently-abled youth and his sister here on Monday carried the body of their father on a cart after a health centre's authorities denied a hearse van to him, citing the unavailability of the same. The incident took place at Trivediganj Community Health Centre (CHC) in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki town, where deceased Mansharam's children, Rajkumar and Manju, were forced to carry their father's body to their home nearly eight kilometres away on the cart.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. R.Chandra said they had only two vans available for the entire district, and asserted that the centre would have provided one had it been available at that moment. This incident is one of many, wherein people from poor families in the far-flung districts have often been forced to carry the bodies of their loved ones on their shoulders or carts for miles because the health centres had failed to provide them with the hearse vans.

