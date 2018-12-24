Children survive horrific accident on Panvel highway that kills their parents

national

New Panvel police officers, after checking CCTV footage, found that the man had been driving his Wagon R at full speed on the highway and crashed head-on with the truck ahead

The badly mangled car

A family of four on their way from Bangalore to Kharghar to meet their grandfather at a Satsang, met with a terrible accident on the Panvel highway early Sunday morning. Both parents died on the spot, while the two minor children were injured.

New Panvel police officers, after checking CCTV footage, found that the man had been driving his Wagon R at full speed on the highway and crashed head-on with the truck ahead. The impact was so great that the woman, Sanjana Chugh, who was sitting in the front, died on the spot, while the man, Ankit Chugh, died on the way to hospital. The two children, Samartha, 8, and Sathi Chugh, 6, sitting in the back seat became unconscious due to the impact of the crash and were admitted to MGM hospital, New Panvel. They have been discharged and extended family members have taken them home.



Samartha and Sathi Chugh

DCP (Zone II) Ashok Dudhe said, "The accident happened between 4 and 5am. The family was coming to Kharghar from Bangalore to attend the Nirankar Satsang, where Ankit's father had recently found a post at. Ankit, an IT Engineer, had moved to Bangalore seven years back for work." Bhupendra Singh, Ankit's father, lives in Dadar and Ankit was his only son.

He has been in shock since the news of the accident reached him and has not said a word since then, relatives said. The children have not been told of their parents' demise but have been restless since being discharged from hospital. Ankit's cousin, Satyendra Singh Chugh, said, "We are all in shock. We are a very happy family and Ankit was doing really well at work and helping his father, too. The children have been crying and incessantly asking for their parents. We haven't told them anything yet."

