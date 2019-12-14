Children's Academy, Malad, beat counterpart school in Kandivli with 2-0 win

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The schoolboys of Children's Academy (Malad) demonstrated in no small measure their brilliant all-round abilities as they quashed the challenge from Children's Academy (Ashok Nagar, Kandivli) by registering a quick straight set 2-0 win in the boys' under-16 final of the MSSA inter-schools volleyball tournament at Azad Maidan on Friday.

The summit clash between the two Children's Academy teams was expected to witness an intriguing and absorbing contest for supremacy. But the Malad boys showed overall superiority and dominated the proceedings against their sister school and raced to a 25-15, 25-8 victory and emerge champions. The Ashok Nagar lads started on a promising note and opened up a 3-0 lead, but the Malad school kept their focus and drew level (5-all) before jumping in front and then gradually increased their advantage before closing out the first set.

They completely dominated the second and with not much of resistance from their opponents, they easily crossed the finish line.

The Malad team's spikers Dhir Jain and Pratham Shah coordinated perfectly with setters Moksh Jain and Smith Patel and their combination was effective.

Children's Academy pose for a picture after winning the volleyball title



Moksh and Smith cleverly switched the ball to either flanks and to set-up the spikers to go for the kill. The defenders Moksh Shah, Jarish Shah and Rudra Upadhyay showed good reflexes to pick up the opponents smashes and keep the ball in play, which blunted the rival attack.

In the third place match, Shree Amulakh Amichand School (Matunga) fought back after losing the first set to defeat Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya (Vikhroli) 20-25, 25-21, 15-4.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Children's Academy (Malad) outplayed Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya 25-9, 25-6 and Children's Academy (Ashok Nagar) bounced back to overcome Shree Amulakh Amichand 9-25, 25-20, 15-13.

