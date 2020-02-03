Children's Academy win Mohite Memorial hockey

The Children's Academy boys with Dronacharya Award-winning hockey coach Marzban Patel (centre) at the MHAL Stadium in Churchgate

Children's Academy (Malad) won the Bombay Republicans Sports Club-organised BK Mohite Memorial U-16 inter-school hockey title, beating Don Bosco (Matunga) 3-0 in a keenly-contested final at the MHAL Stadium in Churchgate recently.

Rhythm Mamnia scored a brace while Vansh Shah added the third goal for the winners. Keenan D'Souza of St Stanislaus was adjudged best goalkeeper of the tournament while Don Bosco's Aryan Pagare was named best defender and Children's Academy's Ravi Bharadia emerged as the best forward.

