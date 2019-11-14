Children's Day 2019: Bipasha Basu and Kangana Ranaut share heartfelt posts

It's Children's Day today and what better way to celebrate it than reminiscing about one's own childhood or spending the day with kids? One of our favourite Bollywood celebs, too, decided to spend the day taking a walk down memory lane. Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to share a collage of herself from her younger days and one from the present. She captioned the photo as, "Me in my dressy best Then and Now #loveyourself #childhood #blessed #happychildrensday"

How cute does baby Bipasha look in all her baby cuteness?! And the picture alongside it features Bipasha probably as a bride at her wedding with Karan Singh Grover.

Next up, Kangana Ranaut's team shared a picture on Instagram of Kangana in a park with a bunch of kids. The caption reads, "The most important part of growing up is to never lose your inner child. Here's to ones who stays strong and happy in all adversities. #HappyChildrensDay"

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, too, took to Twitter to share a throwback photo featuring himself with Boney Kapoor, Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Tutu Sharma, and 'brat' Anil Kapoor.

Original “Coca Cola” advertisement. Boney Kapoor,Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor,Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor( photo courtesy Khalid Mohammed) pic.twitter.com/RXIEUxCAlp — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 13, 2019

Adorable, isn't it? Lisa Ray shared photos of her baby girls on Instagram, wishing everyone Happy Children's Day. She wrote, "Too early to feel nostalgic for #Souffle's babydom? Nah. Loving this toddler phase as I watch my girls explore their environment fearlessly on adorably sturdy legs, but every now and then I sigh remembering the first year of keeping them close to my chest while shepherding them out into the world. Happy Children's Day y'all"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lisaraniray (@lisaraniray) onNov 13, 2019 at 9:34pm PST

Ananya Panday, one of the most-followed young actors in Bollywood right now, shared three photos of herself as a child. She wrote, "yes!! I was that kid who wore her own face on her T-shirt, struck the most extra poses and took the most obnoxious selfies but also the happiest bcuz I have the best parents... happy children's day!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ðð« (@ananyapanday) onNov 14, 2019 at 1:06am PST

Do these pictures not make you nostalgic about your own childhood? How are you planning to spend Children's Day?

