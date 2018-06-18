Chill over cold beer and learn to master new, fun international board games in Mumbai

This Tuesday, a popular Kemps Corner watering hole is introducing two contemporary games: Secret Hitler, where hiding your identity will be crucial, and Splendor, which will make you dive into the renaissance period

Secret Hitler

For beer guzzlers, the main motive for stepping into a pub is usually for its brews and ales. However, when a venue also organises all kinds of game nights and workshops on weekdays, it gives you more reasons to drop by than just the booze. This Tuesday, a popular Kemps Corner watering hole is introducing two contemporary games: Secret Hitler, where hiding your identity will be crucial, and Splendor, which will make you dive into the renaissance period.

Tresha Guha, brand manager, Doolally, shares more about this initiative, "The board game community of this place is always exploring new innovative games that require you to put your thinking cap on. These gamers start off by figuring how they would go about these games and also try to tweak the rules to make their own set along the way."

Guha adds that the pub allows its patrons to explore a wide range of board games like Carcassonne, Colour Brain, Ticket to Ride, Settlers of Cutter and Code Names. Participants will also get a glimpse of what it's like to play these international board games and get a few tips to create new board games of their own.

On: June 19, 7.30 pm to 9 pm

At: Doolally Taproom, August Kranti Marg, Kemps Corner.

Cost: Rs 300

Log on to: eventshigh.com

