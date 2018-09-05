Chill with modaks

food

We tried two unusual desi ice cream flavour innovations that will please the sweet and savoury buff in us. What's your pick?

While we wander around the many bylanes in the Mahim-Matunga area, we stumble upon a little café tucked away in a nook. The brightly lit space is in stark contrast to the neighbourhood, and is quite aptly named, Fill in the Blank (FIB). Popularly known to be a dessert parlour, they also serve snacks like a variety of momos and we spot a blackboard that has the shakes menu chalked out.

But we get more curious when we take a peek into the ice cream freezer ­— we spot modak ice cream and quickly order a scoop. The tiny cup arrives in about five minutes, and the frozen dumpling is perfectly sculpted. One bite into it, and we're convinced that it lives up to its physical aesthetic. The desiccated coconut blends well into the milk while pieces of jaggery take you by surprise.

Although Rs 110 seems expensive for a small scoop, it is worth the money and enough to fill you up — unless of course you're an ice cream addict, which we think we might just become after having tried this. Unfortunately, the dessert isn't available all year round and you have only until the Ganesh Chaturthi season to go grab it. Also, check out their corn cheese momos and popcorn bhel for some savoury indulgence.

Time: 12 pm to 12 am

At: Keshav Bhavan Shop Number 13, Bal Govindas Road Near Shivaji Park, Mahim West.

Call: 9168934326

Cost: Rs 110 (single scoop); Rs 510 (family pack)

