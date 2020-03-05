Search

Chilling video shows tiger growling while walking towards safari vehicle

Updated: Mar 05, 2020, 18:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The intense video posted on Twitter shows a tiger in its natural habitat at a reserve walking towards the safari vehicle

A screengrab of the video posted by IFS Susanta Nanda on Twitter
A screengrab of the video posted by IFS Susanta Nanda on Twitter

While on a wildlife safari, getting to spot a tiger or a leopard in their natural habitat is a rare sight. And when you do, it is an exciting experience to watch it roar and walk around majestically. A video of a tiger at a reserve coming closing to a safari vehicle is making rounds on social media to prove this point.

The intense video posted on Twitter by IFS Susanta Nanda shows a tiger in its natural habitat at a reserve in Bhubaneshwar walking towards the safari vehicle. In the chilling 20-seconds long video, one can hear one of the person on the vehicle asking the driver to reverse the vehicle as the tiger was approaching them.

The video posted on Wednesday garnered 2,600 views on Twitter with 261 likes and was retweeted 63 times so far. It received many comments from shocked users who also found it dangerous while some were surprised.

What do you think of the video?

