Chilling video shows tiger growling while walking towards safari vehicle

While on a wildlife safari, getting to spot a tiger or a leopard in their natural habitat is a rare sight. And when you do, it is an exciting experience to watch it roar and walk around majestically. A video of a tiger at a reserve coming closing to a safari vehicle is making rounds on social media to prove this point.

The intense video posted on Twitter by IFS Susanta Nanda shows a tiger in its natural habitat at a reserve in Bhubaneshwar walking towards the safari vehicle. In the chilling 20-seconds long video, one can hear one of the person on the vehicle asking the driver to reverse the vehicle as the tiger was approaching them.

Tiger growls to mark its presence. Communicating to the world that the area belongs to him. Still the tourists were waiting. From a central Indian TR ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ pic.twitter.com/m6n6c5xYNd — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 4, 2020

The video posted on Wednesday garnered 2,600 views on Twitter with 261 likes and was retweeted 63 times so far. It received many comments from shocked users who also found it dangerous while some were surprised.

Nice video, however background score of ppl should stop. I wonder what makes these ppl talk . It's not like everyday we get to see ðÂÂÂ . — Aniket Vaidya (@Aneekron) March 4, 2020

Trespassers will be prosecuted ðÂÂ¯ — kamal (@Kamaalsharma) March 4, 2020

This is dangerous — Dhruv Rautela (@rautelabjp) March 4, 2020

In safaris abroad We r asked to keep absolutely quiet when wild animals are spotted .. even in bandipur in view of elephants, we were asked to keep quiet .. what’s with the chatter ðÂÂ± — Jaisree C (@cjaisree) March 5, 2020

What do you think of the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates